Wichita Falls Murder Suspect Arrested in New Orleans

Wichita Falls police announced today that the man wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Clifton Carr has been arrested in New Orleans.

According to police, members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 20-year-old James Green earlier today (11/21) on an outstanding murder warrant. Green had been on the run from police for almost three months.

Green allegedly shot and killed Carr in a Wichita Falls shopping center parking lot located at 3146 Seymour Highway the evening of August 27 during what investigators say was a drug transaction gone bad.

Police say Carr exited a vehicle and walked into Little Caesars and collapsed on the floor. When police arrived around 6:47 p.m., they found that Carr was bleeding from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital for surgery. He died at 3:55 the next morning.

The suspect fled the scene, who police later identified as Green.