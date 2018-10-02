It isn’t often you get the chance to see more than forty different musical acts at one event in Wichita Falls. But then there aren’t many events like LarsonFest at Stick’s Place this weekend.

This event is, more than anything else, a tribute to Donald Larson who passed away earlier this year. If you were active in the local music scene, either as a performer or spectator, you probably met him a time or two. The fact that all of the performers, sound engineers and stage crew are donating their time and talents speaks volumes about the kind of man that Donald Larson was. He seems to have touched the lives of almost everyone involved in live, local music in the Wichita Falls area. To memorialize him in a way that he would appreciate, LarsonFest came about.

Image Courtesy Facebook

LarsonFest is a three day musical event at Stick’s Place on Sheppard Access Road and each day will focus on a different style of music. Interested in mostly acoustic Country and Blues? Sunday is your day. Your tastes run more to the mainstream of Pop and Rock? Check out the Saturday lineup. Want something heavy and hard? Friday is definitely your day. Or as Erica, one of the organizers, puts it, "Metal Friday, Rock Saturday, Country and Blues Sunday."

In addition to a non-stop series of performers, there will also be raffle items, a car show, food trucks and more.

LarsonFest is a 21 and up event beginning Friday evening and wrapping up Sunday evening. Single Day passes are $10, Three Day passes are only $20, and the proceeds go to support CASA of Wichita Falls , one of Don’s favorite organizations.

Here’s the complete lineup of performers.

Friday October 5th:

Fury - 5:30 - 6:00

Singular Alloy - 6:15- 6:45

Coalition - 7:00 - 7:30

Beyond the Down - 7:45 - 8:15

Private Wilhelm- 8:30 - 9:00

Skinhook - 9:15 - 9:45

Suspence - 10:00 - 10:30

Trigger the Dead - 10:45 - 11:15

A New Day Falls - 11:30 - 12:00

Saturday October 6th:

Empty Angels - 12:00 - 12:30

Cellar Door - 12:45 - 1:15

Gypsy Railhead - 1:30 - 2:00

Indications - 2:15 - 2:45

Jaguar - 3:00 - 3:30

Clint Vines and The Hard Times - 3:45 - 4:15

Killdevil - 4:30 - 5:00

BLC- 5:15 - 5:45

AA Bottom - 6:00 - 6:30

RIP - 6:45 - 7:15

Everything In Between - 7:30 - 8:00

Downtown Royalty - 8:15 - 8:45

Robert Paulson - 9:00- 9:30

It Hurts to be Dead - 9:45 - 10:15

Oddfellas - 10:30 - 11:00

Leddit Ride - 11:15 - ???????

Sunday October 7th (2 stages):

Harvey Toalson - 12:00 - 12:20 (a)

Rio Trio - 12:20 - 12:40 (a)

Shane Mercer - 12:40 - 1:00 (a)

Armadillo Flatts - 1:00 - 1:20 (a)

Greg Neth - 1:30 - 2:00 (b)

Randy Summers - 2:00 - 2:30 (a)

Johnny Bones - 2:30 - 3:00 (b)

Romeo Whiskey - 3:00 - 3:30 (a)

Rusty Dillard - 3:30 - 4:00 (b)

Therapy - 4:00 - 4:30 (a)

Terry Thompson - 4:30 - 5:00 (b)

MOXY - 5:00 - 5:30 (a)

Ground Floor and Rising - 5:30 - 6:00 (b)

Mr. Meaner - 6:00 - 6:30 (a)

Deep In It - 6:45 - 7:15 (a)

James Cook - 7:30 - 800 (a)

Interview With David Falnes from LarsonFest: