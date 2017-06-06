Wichita Falls Nail Salon Creates Most Unique Nails With Spinners and LED Lights

Ladies, want to really wow people with your nails? Looks like Tony's Nails is the place for you.

A video of some of Tony's Nails work caught my eye online because they designed a nail with a fidget spinner in it. Pretty funny. Then I lost it when I found out the salon was here in Wichita Falls.

Tony's Nails honestly has the most unique nails I have ever seen. LED lights, fidget spinners, turn your nail into a mermaid, make your nail look like an aquarium. The possibilities appear endless at Tony's Nails. Check out some of Tony's work in the video above and photos below.

You can check out their website for more info on prices if you're interested. The salon is by appointment only. Tony's Nails is located at 5003 Southwest Pkwy.