Wichita Falls Police Open ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ For Worry-Free Transactions With Strangers

If you're anything like me, you may be a little nervous making a deal online. I know I get a little panicky letting a complete stranger in my house if, for instance, I am trying to sell my old TV. No need to worry about that anymore in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Police Department has opened a safe exchange zone so you can feel comfortable meeting strangers to buy and sell items.

It is located in the back of the Wichita Falls Police Department at 610 Holiday Street. You will see two parking spaces there that are labeled Safe Exchange Zone, they will also have yellow striping around them. This area is under 24-hour surveillance, so if something does happen, you will have video of the incident.

The whole point of a safe exchange zone is to prevent thefts, fraudulent transactions, or robberies. This area can also be used as custody exchange for children if you and your ex have had problems in the past. Also, don't be selling anything illegal here. I think that is a given, but some people could be dumb enough to sell drugs here. Don't do that right behind the police department, or at all for that matter.

Here are a few safety tips from WFPD in regards to private party transactions:

Only conduct transactions with local buyers/sellers

• Insist on meeting at the Safe Exchange Zone or at least a public place

• Do not invite strangers into your home, and do not go to theirs

• Take your cell phone with you

• Tell a friend or family member about your intentions and when and where and with whom you are meeting

• Complete transactions during daylight hours

• Be extra cautious in buying/selling valuable items

• Trust your instincts and be cautious of scams