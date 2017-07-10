Wichita Falls PD Arrest Two in Castaway Cove Theft

A pair of thieves who made off with a backpack from Castaway Cove didn’t get too far.

On Saturday, July 8, officers were called to the Wayfarer Motel at 600 Central Freeway. A man told police he had been at the waterpark earlier in the day and had filed a theft report after his backpack was stolen.

The victim told officers his backpack contained, among other items, three cellphones. A police department press release stated that one of the phones was ‘pinging’ in room 244 at the motel. Officers made contact with the occupants of the room who matched the descriptions given to police by Castaway Cove personnel.

The suspects are identified as 25 year-old Shawn Christian Kea and 23 year-old Kaitlyn Stroud. An investigation led to the recovery of all of the victim’s property except for an undisclosed amount of cash. Both suspects were arrested and charged with felony theft over $2,500/under $30,000. Kea remained in the Wichita County Jail Monday afternoon under a $2,500 bond. Stroud was no longer listed as an inmate at the Wichita County Jail.