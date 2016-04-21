Together We Rise is a non-profit organization that began in California and has now spread nationwide. They work directly with local organizations to improve the quality of life of children in the foster care system.

Today, the organization received a $2,000 donation from the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association for their Precious Cargo campaign. The money was raised during the recent 'Guns and Hoses' fundraiser held in conjunction with the Wichita Falls Firefighters Association.