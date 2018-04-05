Wichita Falls PD: Home Burglaries Increase

The Wichita Falls Police Department says that, in spite of a year to year decrease of 18 percent in home burglaries, there has been an increase in home burglaries very recently.

Police say the suspect seems to be targeting homes that have left their garage doors open. Police advise residents to keep their doors closed and locked to deter criminals. If you see any suspicious activity or if you have any information on one of the recent burglaries, contact the WFPD at 940-720-5000.