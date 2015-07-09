Wichita Falls Police Are Making These June Shoplifters Famous [VIDEO]

When a new month rolls around there's one thing we know we can get excited about. Once we flip the page on the calendar, it's only a matter of time before the next Wichita Falls PD Shoplifter Showcase video comes out!

Watch the video to see the June shoplifting arrest in Wichita Falls. This month, the cops decided to go back to a song they've used in past videos. This video features Jane’s Addiction's 1990 single, ‘Been Caught Stealing.’

Remember, if you don't want to end up on the silver screen in the next shoplifter's showcase video, don't shoplift in Wichita Falls.