Wichita Falls Police Arrest Assault Suspect After Lengthy Chase

Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after a car and foot chase on Monday. 28 year-old Oscar Lawrence Melanson was eventually subdued by an officer who deployed his Taser.

Officers were investigating a possible Aggravated Assault when they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Melanson. Supervisors decided to end the car pursuit after they determined that the pursuit was too dangerous.

Minutes later the suspect vehicle was located abandoned in the 1200 block of North 8th where officers then got into a foot chase with Melanson. Melanson was charged with Evading in a Vehicle (Felony) and Evading on foot. Additional Charges are still under investigation.