Wichita Falls Police Arrest Burglary Suspect for Theft of House Shoes and Cookies

This guy must've had a case of cold feet and the mad munchies.

At around 9:45 on the night of Saturday, December 2, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in the 1000 block of Covington. The victim claimed a black man wearing a camouflage shirt walked into their home, helped himself to a few things and then walked back out.

When officers arrived on scene, they located 37-year-old Shawn Bonner in the area, wearing a pair of black house shoes and in possession of a large bag of cookies and a book of checks. The victim told officers that the checks, house shoes and bag of cookies were taken from his residence without consent.