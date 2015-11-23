Wichita Falls Police Arrest Second Suspect in Gun Shop Robbery, Shooting

Wichita Falls Police have made a second arrest in the robbery and shooting at Texoma Armory on November 19.

Just after 12 noon Monday, WFPD detectives arrested 26-year-old Rodney Darvaun Robinson. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Robinson and he made arrangements to turn himself in to Detectives in the 2200 block of Southwest Parkway.

Robinson is currently being held at the Wichita County jail on a $1 million bond. Robinson is the second person in custody for the offense.The other suspect, 22-year-old Charles Johnson, entered the store at approximately 10:48 am and began shooting at Gary Barlow, the store owner. Barlow was alone in the store at the time. Moments later, police receive 911 call about shots fired.

When officers arrived they discovered that 64-year-old Barlow and suspect Charles Johnson had sustained gunshot wounds to the torso area. Both Barlow and Johnson were transported to United Regional Health Care by ambulance for medical attention. Police were told of a possible second suspect that fled the scene in a vehicle.

WFPD officers later located a vehicle in the 5200 block of Professional Drive that they believed to be the getaway car. A Chevrolet Impala was impounded and detectives began working on getting a search warrant for an address in the 5200 block of Professional Dr.

Johnson is still under police guard at United Regional and is in custody for Aggravated Robbery. At one point, detectives believed that three suspects could be involved; however they now believe only the two suspects in custody were involved in the robbery and shooting. At last report, Barlow was in stable condition.

Detectives are still looking for a rifle that was stolen during the Aggravated Robbery. The rifle is described as a CMMG 300 Blackout with an ATN Scope (similar rifle pictured above but without scope). Police ask that if you’ve seen anyone with this rifle or if you have been approached to buy or trade a rifle of this type please contact the Wichita Police Department immediately at (940) 720-5000 or Detective Cervantes at 761-7849. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (940)322-9888.