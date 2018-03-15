Wichita Falls Police Arrest Subway Robbery Suspect

Wichita Falls police have been searching for the man who robbed the Subway restaurant on Fairway on February 1st, and on March 14th, they arrested a suspect.

Wednesday afternoon, Crime Stoppers received a tip that the man wanted for the robbery was at the United Regional hospital on 11th street. When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Gregory Reynolds and confirmed that he had an outstanding warrant for the aggravated robbery of Subway.

At about 3 pm on Feb. 1, a man described as being in his 40s or 50s walked into the sandwich shop and demanded money. The suspect then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Reynolds has been charged with robbery, and as of Thursday afternoon (3/15), he is being held in the Wichita County jail in lieu of a 150,000 bond.