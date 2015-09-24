Wichita Falls Police Arrest Two Burglary Suspects in the Act at Local Restaurant

Wichita Falls Police were called to the Jack in the Box restaurant on Central Freeway near Wal-Mart just after midnight Thursday. A 9-1-1 caller reported two men in the parking lot as suspicious persons.

When officers arrived they found a 26-year-old white male sitting in a car with a mask on and was reported to be the "Look-out". Police found other 'suspicious items' in the car including a BB air pistol. Justin Charles Fugett was placed under arrest without incident and was transported to the Wichita County jail where he was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond had not been set as of noon Thursday.

The second suspect - a 15-year-old male - became combative with officers when they went to place him under arrest. He reportedly kicked and spit on at least one officer. He was taken to the Wichita County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery, fail to ID, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant, and retaliation.