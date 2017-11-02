Just after 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, two armed males entered the Dollar Saver at 911 Kemp.

The pair proceeded to rob the store at gunpoint, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash and some cigars. The robbers were last seen on foot heading east on 10 th Street.

Today at around 10:50 a.m., officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Avenue H in reference to a subject with a warrant in connection to the robbery. When officers arrived on the scene, they located 17-year-old Devin Mullins and placed him under arrest on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery.

Detectives with the WFPD also arrested two other juvenile males in connection with the robbery. Due to their ages, their names were not released to the public.