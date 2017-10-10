Wichita Falls Police Arrest Two for Burglary of a Habitation

At around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, officers from the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call in reference to a possible burglary in progress in the 1800 block of 10th Street.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with 50-year-old Victor Palmer and 48-year-old Tammy Neal.

Palmer told officers the home belonged to a family member and he was there to check on it. He said he found the door unlocked when he arrived and since there had been several burglaries in the area recently, he took a suitcase full of clothing, a vacuum cleaner, a cart of random items, two decorative eagles and stereo equipment for safe keeping.

Officers made contact with the owner of the residence who advised them that no one had permission to be in the home or to take any items from it.

Palmer and Neal were taken into custody and charged with burglary of a habitation.