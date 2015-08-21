Wichita Falls Police Arrest Two in Connection With Domanic Thrasher Murder

The Wichita Falls Police department served two murder warrants today (Aug 21) to 26-year-old Justin Love and 20-year-old Blayne Brooks in connection with the June 2nd murder of Domanic Thrasher.

According to police, Brooks is currently in custody in Wichita County Jail on an unrelated Aggravated Robbery warrant. Love is in custody in Colorado springs, CO for parole violation.

WFPD detectives received new information about the Thrasher case when they traveled to Colorado Springs to speak with Love about the murder. With this new information they were able to further develop the case and get the warrants issued.

A third person, Whitney Obrien was arrested last month in connection with the Thrasher murder.

Just after noon on June 2nd, Wichita Falls police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Yuma and Gunnison in reference to a shooting. A black male later identified as 21-year-old DomanicThrasher was walking near that intersection when a dark colored SUV approached from the 3800 blk of Yuma.

Multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle striking the victim. The vehicle fled and was last seen turning south on Ruidosa. Thrasher was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.