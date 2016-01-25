Wichita Falls Police Arrest Two in Connection With January 3rd Robbery

The Wichita Falls Police Department has made arrests in connection with a bizarre aggravated robbery that took place at a local motel earlier this month. Police responded to a 9-1-1 call from the Econo Lodge at 1700 Seymour Highway on January 3. The victim told police that a woman knocked on his door and ‘tried to seduce him’. It was at this point that ‘other people’ forced their way into the room, held the victim at gunpoint and robbed him of undisclosed cash and/or property.