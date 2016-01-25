Wichita Falls Police Arrest Two in Connection With January 3rd Robbery
The Wichita Falls Police Department has made arrests in connection with a bizarre aggravated robbery that took place at a local motel earlier this month. Police responded to a 9-1-1 call from the Econo Lodge at 1700 Seymour Highway on January 3. The victim told police that a woman knocked on his door and ‘tried to seduce him’. It was at this point that ‘other people’ forced their way into the room, held the victim at gunpoint and robbed him of undisclosed cash and/or property.
On January 22, Gang Task Force officers initiated a traffic stop that resulted in two arrests in connection with the January 3 robbery. 28 year-old Casey Smith and 28 year-old Savannah Bowles. A press release form the Wichita Falls Police Department did not give specific details about the pair’s involvement. Both Smith and Bowles are held in the Wichita County Jail on $1 million bond each.