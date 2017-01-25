Wichita Falls Police Arrest Two in Connection with Tuesday Robbery

Wichita Falls Police arrested two women in connection with a home burglary and assault on Tuesday, January 24.

Police were called to a home in the 2700 block of Ridgeway at around 6:50 pm. The victim was reportedly struck in the head several times by the women while on the phone with dispatch. Officers were first on the scene and gave first aid to the victim while waiting on an ambulance.

Police discovered that the two female suspects had been at the home earlier in the day. A witness reported the pair driving a Buick Rendezvous, which was located at an apartment complex near the scene of the burglary and assault.

One of the suspects, 25-year-old Mary Cruz Pando, was in the vehicle. The second suspect, 27-year-old Angela Brandon, was found at an apartment nearby. Property belonging to the victim was found inside the car.

Both Pando and Brandon remained in the Wichita County Jail as of January 25 th . Each is held on a $50,000 bond.