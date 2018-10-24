Wichita Falls Police Arrest Woman Wanted for Beer Bottle Assault

I've never actually witnessed someone using a beer bottle for an assault at a bar. That actually does happen and apparently right here in Wichita Falls.

Tuesday night around midnight, Wichita Falls police responded to a call about a subject with a warrant out for their arrest. Police located 30-year-old Dekendra Manuel and they confirmed she had a warrant out for her arrest from an aggravated robbery over the summer in Wichita Falls.

Allegedly, the incident that happened on July 5th at the Haystack was an assault with a beer bottle. Around 2:15 in the morning, Wichita Falls police interviewed the victim of this assault. They said Manuel became upset with her for filming someone who was there. Manuel attempted to take the phone away from the victim. When Manuel was unable to get the phone the victim stated that Manuel struck her in the head with a beer bottle and began to assault her.

The victim suffered lacerations to her head and needed medical treatment that night. Manuel allegedly fled the scene before police arrived that night.

After her arrest on Tuesday, Manuel was transported to the Wichita County jail without incident and was booked in on the aggravated robbery warrant.