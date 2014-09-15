Wichita Falls Police Capture Fugitive in North Side Home

Wichita Falls Police have captured a fugitive that escaped officers during a brief chase last Thursday. 47 year old Larry Garcia was found hiding in a vacant house in the 1300 block of North 9 th , just blocks from where he escaped officers on foot on September 11.

Last Thursday, an officer spotted Garcia in the 1700 block of Maurine. Garcia had numerous outstanding warrants. Garcia led officers on a short vehicle chase, driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Central Freeway. Garcia reportedly exited at 8 th street and fled his vehicle on foot on North 1 st Street.

Garcia was found Sunday afternoon hiding in a bedroom of the vacant home on North 9 th and was taken into custody. Garcia will be charged with criminal trespass and has outstanding warrants as follows:

Bond Forfeiture/Unauthorized Use Of A Vehicle

Bond Forfeiture/Evading Arrest Or Detention With A Vehicle

Bond Forfeiture/Theft Of Property over 1500 under 20000

Bond Forfeiture/Driving With License Invalid W/Previous Conviction

He is currently held in the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $62,000