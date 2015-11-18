Wichita Falls Police Catch Burglary Suspects in the Act

Wichita Falls Police arrested two men who were in the act of burglarizing a vacant hotel. At around 5:30am, police responded to a call about a robbery in progress at the Hotel at the Falls at 100 Central Freeway. Instead officers found a burglary in progress. The first officers on the scene saw a light go on inside the hotel. The hotel was vacated during the flooding in May of this year and has been undergoing renovations for several months.

Officers discovered two men exiting the rear of the hotel. Both men were carrying a variety of tools and items stolen from the hotel. The men were immediately taken into custody. Officers found a number of flat screen t.v.’s stacked by the back door. The t.v.’s had been removed from various rooms in the hotel.