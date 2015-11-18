Wichita Falls Police Catch Burglary Suspects in the Act
Wichita Falls Police arrested two men who were in the act of burglarizing a vacant hotel. At around 5:30am, police responded to a call about a robbery in progress at the Hotel at the Falls at 100 Central Freeway. Instead officers found a burglary in progress. The first officers on the scene saw a light go on inside the hotel. The hotel was vacated during the flooding in May of this year and has been undergoing renovations for several months.
Officers discovered two men exiting the rear of the hotel. Both men were carrying a variety of tools and items stolen from the hotel. The men were immediately taken into custody. Officers found a number of flat screen t.v.’s stacked by the back door. The t.v.’s had been removed from various rooms in the hotel.
Ultimately about a dozen officers and Wichita County Deputies arrived on the scene to conduct a sweep of the entire hotel and process evidence. 50 year-old Anthony Dewayne Booker and 40 year-old Eric Jermaine Howard were arrested and charged with burglary of a building. Booker was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $5,000. Howard’s bond is set at $10,000. As of Tuesday, both remained in the Wichita County Jail.