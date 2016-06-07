Wichita Falls Police Release Video of Armed Robbery, Continue Search for Suspect

Just after 10 pm Monday night (June 6), an armed man held up the Family Dollar Store at 912 Brook Ave.

A man wearing a mask or some type of scarf over his face entered the store and hid in the back until the store closed. After employees closed up the store, the suspect made his way to the front counter and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and manager and ordered them onto the floor.

In the security footage seen above, the robber appears to lead the pair toward the back of the store before exiting.

Few details are known about the robber and police need your help to track him down. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. As always you can remain anonymous.