Wichita Falls Police Department Offering Vacation Patrol Checks

Planning on heading out of town for a few days? WFPD will keep an eye on your home while you’re away.

With Spring Break approaching and summer just a few months away, there will be plenty of unattended homes around town. If you have a vacation on the horizon, the Wichita Falls Police Department offers a free vacation patrol service to all Wichita Falls residents.

While you’re away, Sentinels will periodically stop by your home to check for suspicious circumstances such as open doors or broken windows. You or your listed emergency contact will be contacted immediately if anything out of the ordinary is detected.

To request a vacation check, fill out the form at this location.