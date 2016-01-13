Wichita Falls Police Find Wanted Felon During Early Morning Patrol

At around 12:30 am Saturday, January 9, Wichita Falls patrol officers saw a known felon getting into a car on Professional Drive. The officers knew the man had a number of outstanding warrants. 26 year-old Michael Ledon Lee was taken into custody without incident.

During a search, officers found Lee was in possession of a revolver and a bag containing what was confirmed by a field test to be marijuana. Lee was transported to the Wichita County Jail. He’s charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, parole violation and engaging in organized criminal activity. Lee was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault.

Lee remained in the Wichita County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with combined bonds totaling $36,000.