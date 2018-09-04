Wichita Falls Police Investigating Missing Person

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help in the case of a missing Wichita Falls woman.

76-year-old Jeannine Humphris is described as a white female, 5’04” tall, weighing 140 pounds with short, straight gray hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen in the 4800 block of Shenandoah on Monday, September 3rd at around 6:00 pm, possibly wearing a white sweater and blue jeans.

If you have any information as to the location of Humphris, please contact the WFPD at (940)720-5000.