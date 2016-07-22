Wichita Falls Police Investigating Robbery on East Scott

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a possible robbery Friday afternoon at Zoom Zoom’s on East Scott Ave. Police say a man walked in to the store at around noon and fired two shots into the air. He then demanded money from the clerk.

The man is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a red mask with an image of a face on it and a black ball cap. The man fired another shot as he left the store. The clerk was uninjured. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. As always, you can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.