Wichita Falls Police Looking for Package Thief [VIDEO]



A Wichita Falls homeowner recently had a package stolen from their front steps, and the WFPD is asking for help catching the thief.

The homeowner says that their security camera captured the crime and the criminal in action. The package had just been dropped off last Monday around 10:48 a.m. at the home on North Shore Drive. Very shortly after, the man got out of a car, walked right up to the porch, took the package, and walked away.

KAUZ sat down with the homeowner in the interview above. He says that the package contained a gift for his mother-in-law worth about $60.

If you have any information about the man seen on the video, contact Crimestoppers or the Wichita Falls Police Department at (940) 322-9888.