Wichita Falls Police Looking for Robbery, Assault Suspect

Wichita Falls Police need your help in locating a suspect in a Monday night robbery and assault. Police say the victim and his girlfriend were walking in the 700 block of Warford Street at around 9 pm Monday.

The suspect walked up to the couple and began punching the man in the face repeatedly. Once the man was on the ground, he stole the victim’s wallet and fled. The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 30 to 35 years old. He was wearing dark colored pants, a black ball cap and black t-shirt. He was last seen running north on 7th Street.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name and you could earn cash reward.