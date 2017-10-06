Person of Interest in Wichita Falls Murder Investigation Shoots Himself [UPDATED]

UPDATE (10/6/17 7:25 pm): Damon McLellan, the person of interest in a murder investigation being sought by police, has reportedly shot himself, WFPD says.

An off-duty officer spotted McLellan and his car in Wood Memorial Park on Miller Road and Maplewood around 5 pm Friday, KFDX reports. When uniformed officers approached McLellan, he shot himself in the head with a handgun. He was taken to United Regional Hospital in uknown condition.

—

Original Story:

The Wichita Falls Police Department's investigation of the murder of 69-year-old Madonna McLellan continues with the release of a "person of interest" in the case.

WFPD announced today that they are looking for 42-year-old Damon Jason McLellan after the body of Madonna McClellan was found in the bedroom of a home in the 4100 block of Thomas Avenue near Cunningham elementary school Wednesday morning (10/4).

Wichita Falls Police investigating murder at a home in the 4100 block of Thomas Avenue

An autopsy determined that McClellan had suffered a traumatic injury. Details of the injury and cause of death have not yet been released.

Detectives with the WFPD Crimes Against Persons Unit are asking for the public's help locating Damon. If you know where he might be, or have any information about this case, please call police at 940-720-5000.