Wichita Falls Police Name Shooter in Thrasher Murder

Wichita Falls Police have now identified the shooter in the June murder of Domanic Thrasher.

20-year-old Blayne Brooks is the individual who allegedly fired the fatal shots on June 2nd of this year. Wichita Falls Police detectives recently traveled to Colorado to interview another suspect in the case, 26-year-old Justin Love. Love is in custody in Colorado Springs on a parole violation.

Blayne Brooks

Information from witnesses, including Love and 19-year-old Whitney O’Brien, who was arrested on July 29th, led police to charge Brooks as the shooter.

On June 2nd, police were called to the intersection of Yuma Trail and Gunnison Drive in the City View area of Wichita Falls in response to shots fired. Police and first responders arrived to find 21-year-old Thrasher had been shot multiple times. He was taken to United Regional where he died.

Witnesses told police that two or more people in a dark colored SUV were at the intersection and fired multiple shots. Witnesses had described a white female standing over the victim while another person inside the SUV fired shots at the victim. Investigators were able to link a number on a cellphone that was in Thrasher’s possession to a phone belonging to O’Brien’s boyfriend. Police say a drug deal was the reason for the contact between Thrasher, Brooks, O’Brien and Love. Thrasher was purchasing marijuana from Brooks and Love. Thrasher attempted to run away with the drugs and was shot.

Brooks is now charged with aggravated robbery and murder. His combined bonds now total $2.5 million.