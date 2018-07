Back on May 18, 2016 at around 3:00am, two unknown suspects used some sort of tool to smash the glass door at Elliott Electric. The suspects then entered the building and stole several Milwaukee Electric Tools.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects contact Detective Hardi at (940) 761-7762 or call CrimeStoppers at (940) 322-9888 and reference case number 16-050967.