Wichita Falls Police Officer Dies Following Early Morning Accident

A Wichita Falls Police officer has died from injuries sustained in an early morning accident. Police say that Officer Calvin Ealey was off duty and riding his personal motorcycle at around 3:20 am Sunday morning.

Ealey was southbound on Kemp Blvd when his motorcycle struck a curb then hit a light pole at the intersection of Kemp and Call Field Road. Ealey was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to United Regional where he later died from his injuries.

Ealey was a 9-year veteran of the Wichita Falls Police Department and the father of two children.

Chief Manuel Borrego and Ealey's fellow officers ask for your prayers for the family, friends and fellow officers of Officer Ealey.

"We love you and will always remember you Calvin. Rest In Peace Brother. Your fight is done. We will take it from here." -- WFPD