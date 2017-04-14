Wichita Falls Police Officer Involved in Crash on Kemp Boulevard

A Wichita Falls motorcycle officer was involved in a crash on Kemp Blvd. late Friday morning. Witnesses on the scene tell News Talk 1290 that the officer appeared to be in pursuit of another motorist when he struck the passenger side of a gold colored Kia Soul. The crash occurred at around 11:35 am.

The elderly female driver of the Kia was northbound on Kemp, attempting to make a left turn onto Ave T. The motorcycle officer struck the Kia and the officer was ejected from the bike. The bike came to rest in the left lane on the southbound side of Kemp in front of Applebee's. The crash deployed the passenger side air bags of the KIA.

WFPD officer's on scene say the motorcycle officer suffered 'significant facial injuries'. The unidentified officer was transported to United Regional. The unidentified female driver of the Kia was still attended by EMT's on the scene but did not suffer any serious injuries.