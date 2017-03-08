Wichita Falls Police Officer Goes Toe-to-Toe With Man After He Takes Taser From Her

One man is in a heap of trouble after a routine traffic stop escalated quickly.

At around 7:15pm on March 7, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department made a traffic stop at the corner of 7 th and Baylor.

The suspect, who police later identified as 24-year-old Trey Moore, initially gave officers a fake name.

When the police tried to put him under arrest for failure to identify, he took off running. Officers were eventually able to catch up to Moore and tase him. He continued to fight and eventually was able to wrestle the taser away from a female officer and point it at her face. The suspect picked the wrong woman to mess with as she then “deployed open hand tactics and knee strikes," as the WFPD described it , and was eventually able to get the taser back.

He continued to run and eventually entered a residence in the 700 block of Warford. Officers found him inside the residence and once again he tried to run, but they were finally able to gain control of him and place him in custody.

After a search, Moore was discovered to be in possession of various identifications and social security cards from multiple people.

Moore was taken to the Wichita County Jail and charged with taking a weapon from a peace officer, failure to identify, evading arrest, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and possession of identifying information.