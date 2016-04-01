Wichita Falls Police Release Video of Armed Robbery

Wichita Falls police have released surveillance footage of an armed robbery that took place at the 7-11 on Seymour Hwy around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The video shows two masked individuals, both around 6-feet tall and dressed in dark clothes, walk into the store and point guns at a customer and the clerk.

The 7-11 employee managed to hit the panic alarm prompting the suspects to flee, but not before throwing a can of soda at the clerk.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact WFPD at 940-761-7792 or call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. When calling, please reference case #16-031601.

The customer in the store during the robbery spoke to KAUZ earlier tonight and explained what happened during the robbery. That video can be seen below:

