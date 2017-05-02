Wichita Falls Police Respond to Indecent Exposure Call at Lucy Park

Somehow, drugs always seem to play a role in these things. And, sadly, Lucy Park has a reputation of strange happenings like this.

Wichita Falls Police were called to Lucy Park late Monday on a report of a man, in a car, with his pants down. KFDX reports that a passerby was asked by the man to “help him touch his privates”.

Police arrived to find 54 year-old Jimmy Joe Stevens in said car. We’re not sure if he pulled his pants up before the police arrived. Stevens was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and delivery of a controlled substance. Stevens was in possession of a glass pipe and about 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Stevens remained in the Wichita County Jail, held on bonds totaling $10,500. And hopefully, his pants are in the proper position.