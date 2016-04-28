Update: The Wichita Falls Police Department reports that Candace Therese Bell has been located. No other details have been made available at this time.

Original post 4/28/16:

Wichita Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Candace Therese Bell was last spoken to on February 26 th at her residence. Candace is described as a thin build, white female, 5′ 10″, 140 pounds with long, straight brown hair and green eyes. She has oriental lettering tattooed on her neck, flowers tattooed on her left shoulder, an unknown tattoo on her right leg and the name Steven Bell tattooed on her wrist. She also has multiple ear piercings and a piercing above her lip.

Her family is concerned for her welfare. If you have any information concerning Candace’s whereabouts call the Wichita Falls Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 940-761-7762.