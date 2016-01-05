Wichita Falls Police Searching for Chipotle Scam Suspect

The WFPD is looking for a man wanted for what they describe only as a 'money scam'. The crime occurred in December at the Chipotle Mexican Grill at 3910 Wayne Ave. Police have offered few details, but say they suspect, pictured in these security camera images, is missing the index finger on his right hand. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hickey at 940-761-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. Please reference case # 15-120364.

