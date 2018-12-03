Wichita Falls Police Searching for Suspect from Sunday Disturbance Call

Wichita Falls Police are on the hunt for a suspect in what’s described as a ‘large disturbance’ Sunday afternoon.

artolympic--file photo

KFDX reports that officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of Lebanon at around 1:45 pm Sunday. Officers were advised that two suspects at the scene were armed, but no guns were found in the suspects possession.

An officer was en route to the address on Lebanon when he spotted a vehicle that was allegedly at the scene of the disturbance. The officer tried to intiate a traffic stop and the driver fled. The car did eventually stop, but the driver escacped on foot. A female passenger was arrested for drug possession. It was discovered the male driver of the vehicle dropped a handgun on Pennsylvania Road during his escape.

According to WFPD Sgt. Harold McClure, the suspect is described as a black male, in his early twenties, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen running northeast on Pennsylvania.