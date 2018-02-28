Wichita Falls Woman Charged With Injury To a Child After Boy, 2, Suffers Severe Burns

UPDATE: (2/28/18 4:30 p.m.): A Wichita Falls woman, 27-year-old Ashley Nicole Johnson, has been arrested and charged with Injury to a Child. Johnson was booked into the Wichita County jail at 3:15 pm today and has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

According to court documents obtained by KAUZ, the boy's mother said she picked her 2-year-old son up from his father's house where Johnson also lives and saw the severe burns on the boy's foot and leg. Johnson claimed the boy burned himself on accident in the bath while she was home alone with him while his father was at work.

KAUZ reports that police said they saw a distinct line on the child's leg where it appeared the leg had been held in hot water, as well as bruising that appeared to show that someone was holding the boy tightly. However, Johnson denies injuring the boy on purpose and said that he got stuck between the toilet and bathtub and turned the water on "full blast" while she was out of the bathroom getting him a towel.

A doctor and child abuse specialist at the hospital said that the injuries did not appear to be an accident and looked like an "immersion burn" to her.

Original Story (2/28/18 12:25 p.m.):

Wichita Falls police have reportedly issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Ashley Johnson, who is accused of injuring a child.

The night of January 10, WFPD officers responded to an injury to a child call at Kell West Regional Hospital where they found a 2-year-old boy who had severe burns on his foot and lower leg, allegedly caused by scalding hot bath water. He also had injuries to his face, according to KAUZ.

According to police, the incident allegedly happened in the 2900 block of Parish Street.

As of noon Wednesday, Johnson was not listed on the Wichita County inmate roster.