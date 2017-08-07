Wichita Falls Police Seize Over 16 Pounds of Marijuana During Traffic Stop

At around 3:00 this morning, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department stopped a 2017 Toyota Camry for speeding in the 1000 block of Central Freeway.

During the stop, officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. At that time officers instructed the driver, 28-year-old Jeffery Swain, and the passenger, 34-year-old Deena Sullivan, to exit the vehicle.

Swain informed officers that there was marijuana inside of a green duffle bag in the vehicle.

Officers located the bag in the trunk of the car after a search of the vehicle. The duffle bag contained 13 vacuum sealed bags of a leafy green substance that tested positive for marijuana after a field test. Additional marijuana was found in the passenger area and console of the vehicle. A total of 16.7 pounds of marijuana was seized.

Marijuana candies and cannabis oil were also discovered during the stop.

Swain and Sullivan were both placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance PG2 and possession of marijuana greater than 5 pounds, less than 50 pounds.