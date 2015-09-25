Wichita Falls Police Recover Large Quantity of Stolen Lottery Tickets, Make One Arrest

28-year-old Ransom South of Wichita Falls was arrested on Tuesday (9/22) around 11:00 AM after detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Crimes Against Property unit served a search warrant in the 1900 block of Hines.

During the search, police recovered a large quantity of stolen lottery tickets and other stolen property.

South has been charged with Burglary of a Business, a charge stemming from a burglary that WFPD officers responded to on September 21 of this year at the EXXON on Seymour Hwy. It was later determined that the suspect had stolen various items from the store including cigarettes and lottery tickets.