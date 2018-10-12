Wichita Falls Police Warn of New Phone Scam

Someone has been phishing for information from local residents.

According to a post on the WFPD’s Facebook page , people in the area have recently reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be a detective from the agency.

The caller ID has been showing the police department’s non-emergency number, 940-720-5000. However, you will never get a legitimate call from the WFPD showing that number.

If you receive a similar call, simply hang up the phone without giving the scammer any information.

If you believe you’ve fallen victim to this scam, contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 940-761-7762.