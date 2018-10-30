Wichita Falls Police Warn of Re-Packaging Identity Theft Scam

The WFPD has informed citizens of an identity theft scam in which victims don’t typically realize their identity has been compromised until it’s too late.

The perpetrator will steal the victim’s identity and start purchasing items in the victim’s name.

In a lot of cases, the scammer will have the fraudulently purchased products shipped to the victim’s home. The suspect will then track the package(s) and then go and pick them up once they are delivered.

If you believe you’ve been the victim of identity theft or may have information regarding these crimes, contact the WFPD at (940)720-5000.

You can also file an identity theft report here .