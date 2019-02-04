Wichita Falls Pringles Parody Video ‘Banned’ From Super Bowl

Just like the lady drinking wine from the Pringles can was banned from Wal-Mart, this new commercial parody has been "banned" from the Super Bowl. Or just couldn't afford the astronomical ad prices for a spot during the game.

Here to extend out 15 minutes of fame is Celeste Powers, owner of The Cup Artist on Etsy. We told you about her Pringles wine tumblers earlier.

The video was produced by Digital Munchies and should ensure the continuing saga of wine, Pringles and Wichita Falls continues on for some time because once you pop the fun don't stop.