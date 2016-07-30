Eddie Hill is, without a doubt, one of the most legendary racers of our time. Motorcycles, boats, top fuel cars-you name it, Eddie Hill has probably run a race in it! Eddie and wife Ercie Hill, longtime residents of Wichita Falls, retired from drag racing in 1999.

But even today, at the age of 80, Hill continues to race. He runs a rear-engine Ariel Atom at Hallet and Eagles Canyon on the road racing circuit. Racing and danger go hand-in-hand. Eddie has had his brushes with danger and death a time or two. One such event happened during qualifying at Sonoma in 1997.