Wichita Falls Ranked in the Top 10 Cheapest Cities to Live in for 2018

Student Loan Hero recently did a study breaking down the cheapest cities to live in here in the United States and Wichita Falls is ranked high on the list.

The group analyzed 253 urban areas across the country using specific categories like median incomes, unemployment rates and poverty levels. They also factored in major expense categories including groceries, housing costs and transportation to reach their conclusion.

With a cost of living 20% below the national average, our city came in at Number 6 on the list.

Here are the top 10 cheapest cities overall:

McAllen, TX Conway, AR Harlingen, TX Richmond, IN Tupelo, MS Wichita Falls, TX Kalamazoo, MI Knoxville, TN Martinsville-Henry County, VA Memphis, TN