Wichita Falls Ranks Among Top 100 Best Places for Hispanic Entrepreneurs

Financial website GoodCall.com has recently ranked Wichita Falls as a “2016 Best Places for Hispanic Entrepreneurs.

According to a news release from Michelle Billick at GoodCall.com, The report coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month, a nationally recognized timeframe that honors the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the United States.

The Wichita Falls metro area ranked #63 out of 381 places in the U.S. because the area holds “strong educational values for Hispanics, substantial networking potential, a thriving post-recession economy and a high density of Hispanic business owners, and access to affordable housing.”

You can see the entire report on the GoodCall.com website.