Wichita Falls Restaurant Robbed Tuesday Night

Wichita Falls Police were called to the Golden Chick at 2409 Fifth Street. Just before 11 pm Tuesday night, employees say a black male walked in through the opened back door of the restaurant at closing. A female employee was forced into the office and handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 20’s or 30’s, about 6 feet tall, wearing a light blue hat and black jacket. He may also have had a mustache. The suspect fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-720-5000.