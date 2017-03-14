Wichita Falls Server Saves Heart Attack Victim’s Life at Texas Roadhouse

A sever from the Wichita Falls Texas Roadhouse is being commended for her quick actions in saving the life of a patron who suffered a heart attack at the restaurant.

Lacy Wells Cody and her family were out to eat at Texas Roadhouse on Sunday afternoon when witnesses reported Lacy's father fell over. Server Laci Perez, who is studying nursing at Vernon College, quickly jumped into action, performing CPR on Lacy's father while other's called for help.

According to KAUZ , Laci remarked that she just did what God had put her here to do. Texas Roadhouse partner Craig Bolles posted praise for Laci on Facebook, noting that EMTs said her actions likely saved the man's life.

Lacy posted an update to her Facebook page Tuesday night asking for prayers as her father is still in the hospital fighting.

If you are interested in learning CPR, please contact the Wichita Falls chapter of the Red Cross at (940) 322-8686.